Local Officials Sworn in to Office

03 Jan News

Local officials elected to office back in November will officially begin their new terms.

Lincoln County elected officials took their oath of office at a brief ceremony this morning in Merrill.

There was little question as to who would win the four races, as each candidate ran unopposed. That includes three incumbents: clerk- Chris Marlowe, treasurer-Diane Petruzates, and register of deeds-Sarah Koss; along with new district attorney Galen Bayne-Allison.

Judge Jay Tlusty administered today’s oath at the Lincoln County Court House earlier this morning.