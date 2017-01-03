Local Officials Sworn in to Office

Local officials elected to office back in November will officially begin their new terms.

Lincoln County elected officials took their oath of office at a brief ceremony this morning in Merrill.

There was little question as to who would win the four races, as each candidate ran unopposed. That includes three incumbents: clerk- Chris Marlowe, treasurer-Diane Petruzates, and register of deeds-Sarah Koss; along with new district attorney Galen Bayne-Allison.

Judge Jay Tlusty administered today’s oath at the Lincoln County Court House earlier this morning.