Nicolet Representatives Conduct Workshop at National Conference

A pair of Nicolet College representatives were able to present a workshop at a national higher education conference last month.

Nicolet board trustee Sharon Nielsen and Chuck Komp a managing director of strategic initiatives, were selected to present at the 47th Annual Association of Community College Trustee Leadership Congress.

The presentation was called Making Sense of it All. It focused on how Nicolet uses demographic and economic data to guide college planning and create pathways for more area residents to obtain a college education.

While at the conference, the two also attended numerous presentations focused on higher education issues including federal financial aid, federal legislative priorities, and social issues on campuses, along with other topics.