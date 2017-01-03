Rhinelander Students Extend ‘Jeans for Teens’ Collection

With the cancellation of classes last month in Rhinelander, a student organization is extending their jeans collection.

Over the last month, the Rhinelander FBLA/DECA has been holding the collection, known as ‘Jeans for Teens.’ For several years now, the students have collected new or gently used jeans each December. The pants are then provided to Frederick Place Temporary Housing for their residents.

The effort was set to come to a close Tuesday, but students chose to extend the collection when the district canceled courses.

The new deadline is next Tuesday and they’ll have one last outreach that night. A jean donation will cover the admission for the Rhinelander girls basketball game versus Tomahawk.