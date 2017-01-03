TAIV Receives Grant Money for Ride Services for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

The Tomahawk Area Interfaith Volunteers have received grant money to continue their support of transportation for seniors and those with disabilities.

Shortly before the holiday break, the Department of Transportation announced 47 agencies will share in $4.4 million in state and federal funding. The program grants are awarded to assist local public bodies and private, non-profit agencies who provide those transportation services through mobility management, operating assistance and vehicle purchases.

The Tomahawk group will be on the receiving end of $75,000 overall. Of that total, $45,000 was earmarked for their new vehicle, while $30,000 was set aside for operating costs.

The federal and state program, initiated in the mid-1970s, has helped fund the purchase of more than 2,200 vehicles in Wisconsin, including the 780 active vehicles currently providing transportation services.