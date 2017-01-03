Tomahawk Police Report

The Tomahawk K9 unit assisted the state patrol in a traffic stop on Highway 51. A positive hit turned up THC and paraphernalia. The State Patrol is handling any potential charges.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office contacted police about reports of a driver traveling into town crossing over the centerline. Officers located the vehicle. An alcohol test came back negative but the 29 year old man did have a revoked license and will be cited for the violation.

Officers assisted in locating a missing teen, found safe. In a separate case, officers are assisting in a runaway seventeen year old girl.

A disturbance at a Tomahawk home turned allegedly turned physical. As a result a 26 year old woman was taken in for disorderly conduct.

An altercation at the Timm Street apartments resulted in an arrest. In addition to the altercation, the incident also involved the fire alarm being pulled. A 23 year old was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A woman reported her old checks were stolen from her vehicle and now being used. The account had been closed this summer, resulting in bounced checks coming back in the woman’s name.

A 42 year old woman was taken into custody at the request of the Sheriff’s Office in relation to a battery investigation in Merrill.