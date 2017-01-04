Remember your Pets in Cold Weather

With the latest cold stretch reaching into northern Wisconsin the next few days, it’s important to not only think about staying warm yourself, but also for your four legged friends.

Ready Wisconsin notes that pets also need extra care when the temperatures fall. That includes bringing pets in during the extreme cold.

Despite their fur, dogs and cats can get frost bite just like humans. They are especially susceptible on exposed areas such as their ears, nose and paws.

Another caution goes towards chemicals used to melt snow and ice. Anti-freeze and road salts can irritate pet paws. Or course, those items should also be stored out of reach, the compounds can be poisonous if ingested by a curious pet.