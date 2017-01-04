Swearingen Looks to Third Term

After being sworn in to new terms, many legislators released statements to the media on their previous highlights and goals going forward.

That includes Rep. Rob Swearingen who represents the 34th district including Vilas and Oneida Counties. Swearingen is now entering his third term in Madison.

In the news release, he highlighted his past support for additional rural school funding, broadband expansion, and legislation addressing both Alzheimer’s disease and heroin addiction.

In the upcoming session, Swearingen was reappointed to serve as the chairman of the Assembly Committee on State Affairs. He’ll also serve on the Assembly Committees on Tourism,Environment and Forestry; Small Business Development; Tax Exemptions; as well as the State Building Commission.