Tiffany Calls for “Bold Change” to Natural Resources Policy

As they begin a new legislative session, State Senator Tom Tiffany released a letter calling on “bold change” to natural resources policy.

The joint statement was released by both Tiffany and Rep. Adam Jarchow, whom Tiffany has worked closely with other legislation, most notably regarding the state’s wolf population.

In this latest letter, Tiffany said, “We intend to further streamline some rules and regulations and repeal those that don’t make sense.”

While no specifics were given, Tiffany touched on jobs tied to the state’s natural resources, mentioning a hypothetical paper mill or frac sand facility.

Senator Tiffany is scheduled to appear on the Friday Morning Forum where the topic is sure to come up during that conversation with Jeff in the Morning.