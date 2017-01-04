UWSP to Host Federal Duck Stamp Art Competition

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has selected North Central Wisconsin to host the 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Art Competition.

Yesterday, the DNR passed along an announcement that UW-Stevens Point will chosen to host the national competition this September. Officials say that the competition attracts many of the top wildlife artists from across the country each year.

The Federal Duck Stamp, formally known as the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, is required for waterfowl hunters ages 16 or older. This stamp is the longest running, single themed U.S. postal stamp. The winning artwork will be featured as the 2018 Federal Duck Stamp, available for purchase July 1, 2018.

Funding from duck stamp sales has contributed to the purchase of thousands of acres of federal public land in Wisconsin within nine national wildlife refuges, and numerous Waterfowl Production Areas

In addition to the stamp contest, other activities at the event will include a decoy carving contest and exhibition, hosted by Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, and a Learn to Hunt program.