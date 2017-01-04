Woman Accused of Falsifying Nursing Credentials Charged

A woman accused of posing as a nurse at North Central Health Care has formally been charged.

Forty year old Jennifer Browne is facing a single count of using misappropriated identification to obtain money. Browne allegedly used stolen identification and credentials to obtain at least two nursing positions in the state.

For a brief time she worked at North Central Health Care, a tri-county consortium serving Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade County. The false credentials were able to pass a background check. She was ultimately let go for unrelated reasons.

Officials learned of the misappropriation after Browne similarly posed as a nurse in Reedsburg, ultimately being discovered, and charged there.

No future court dates were set.