Crescent Elementary Students Collect Can Tabs for Ronald McDonald House

An elementary school in the Rhinelander district was able to learn more about recycling and charity in an ongoing school project.

Students and their families at Crescent Elementary have been busy collecting soda pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield. The facility allows families to stay when their child is hospitalized at St. Joseph Hospital.

The collection is part of a larger national effort for Ronald McDonald Houses across the country.

According to the district, the students brought their collected tabs to Oak Leaf Recycling this week. They found that the efforts totaled more than 150 pounds. That’s no small task when there are approximately 1,200 tabs per pound.

The district also noted that their is a special connection with several families within the district that stayed at the Ronald McDonald house previously. This collection allowed those families to ‘pay it forward.’