Mosinee Man Traps Woman in Box After Using Stun Gun

MOSINEE (AP)-Authorities say a Mosinee man locked a woman inside a wooden box with screws after using a stun gun to subdue her and forcing her to perform a sex act.

The Marathon County sheriff’s office says 54 year old Allen Jamroz is being held on $30,000 bail. He faces felony kidnapping and sexual assault charges and is due in court Tuesday.

The victim says Jamroz asked her to help with a remodeling project in his basement on December 28. Once there she says that Jamroz used a stun gun on her, then tied her up.

Authorities arrested him the following day after the woman forced herself out of the box when Jamroz wasn’t around.

The woman’s age was not revealed, nor was her prior relationship with Jamroz.