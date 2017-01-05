One Competitive Tomahawk City Council Race for April

As we move on from the recent November election, the spring 2017 elections aren’t too far off.

Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates to turn in their nomination papers to appear on the ballot. Here in the city of Tomahawk there will be just one competitive city council race. That race will be in district 1 where incumbent Pat Haskin will face Steve King for the three year term.

It’s incumbents unopposed for the remaining seats. In District 2, Dale Ernst is seeking a full term, while Will Garske looks to continue his partial term after his appointment in the summer. In district 3, Steve ‘Ding’ Bartz is running once again.

We’ll continue to pass along local races as the nominations are finalized.

There is one other potential item on the Tomahawk area ballots. The Tomahawk School District is expected to determine whether they will officially go to referendum at their meeting next week. They must make a decision this month for the item to appear in April