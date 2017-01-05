Recently Married, Rep. Czaja Begins Term with New Name

The 35th assembly district has a new name, but a familiar face representing the area.

According to her Office Facebook Page, Mary Czaja was sworn in under her new married name of Mary Felzkowski.

She wrote “Swearing in took a little longer this year with my last name changing to Felzkowski, but I’m as excited as ever to get back to work for the 35th Assembly District!”

Felzkowski is entering her 3rd term in Madison.

She added that her legislative office phone contact will remain the same, but will have a new email address to go with the name change.