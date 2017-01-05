Rhinelander Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

A Rhinelander man appeared in Oneida County Court on multiple child pornography charges.

According to court records, 60 year old Roger W. Krutke made that appearance via telephone. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and Judge Michael Bloom ruled that probable cause exists for the case to proceed.

Krutke is facing three counts of possession of child pornography. According to the complaint, a search warrant was executed at several properties and a vehicle belonging to Krutke, where investigators say they found the illicit images.

Krutke remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bond and has his arraignment hearing in Oneida County Court on February 6. He is facing related charges of child sexual assault in Wood County.