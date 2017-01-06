DNR Restores Fishing to Grandmother Flowage after Temporary Closure

After several months of waiting during dam repairs, the DNR has given the OK for anglers to head back out to the Grandmother Flowage.

In early September, the flowage was drawn down 14 feet for the repair work, leaving fish in the concentrated pool vulnerable to over-harvest. Local hearings were held, where the attendees supported the temporary closure of the fishery while the water levels were down.

The work wrapped up late last fall and they have been gradually bringing the water levels back up to re-open the fishery.

DNR fisheries biologist Dave Seibel says, Thanks to the temporary closure, we do not anticipate any long-term negative impacts to the fishery.”

He added “We greatly appreciated the cooperation from anglers and stakeholders while the work was being done by the dam’s owner, Packaging Corp. of America.”

Speaking of area reservoirs, they continue their regular winter draw down. According to the WVIC, the Eau Plaine is at 2 feet down, the Willow 2.5 feet below full, Nokomis 2.75 feet down, and the Rainbow at 3.5 feet below full. The Spirit remains at about 6 feet below full.