Three Merrill Students Place in State Art Competition

Students from Merrill High School populated the finalist list for a statewide art competition.

In fact, 3 Merrill students placed in the top 10 of 2016-17 Student Art Exhibit and Awards The contest is sponsored by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, the Wisconsin Art Education Association, and Liberty Mutual.

This year the students were asked to create an original work that interpreted how art and science intersect and impact the world. Merrill senior Joe Ladewig took the top spot in the competition with his piece titled ‘Timber Droid.’

A pair of Freshman, Ananda Van Wei and Makyah Goetsch also placed in the top 10. Their pieces placed 3rd and 7th respectively. The students’ work will be on display at the State Education Convention later this month.