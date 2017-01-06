Tomahawk Police Report

Officers checked on a report of suspicious vehicles parked on an unoccupied dead end street. They followed foot prints to a cabin on an island where they found a small gathering. Several underage individuals were found to be consuming alcohol at the party and were cited.

Officers were called for a dispute between neighbors regarding snowplowing on neighboring property. The incident was resolved with no further police action.

A woman reported receiving threatening and harassing text messages. She said the messages were deleted. Police advised the woman of her options including a restraining order.

Officers located a 31 year old man with a probation warrant. He was taken into custody as a result. After conferring with the man’s probation agent, he was then released.