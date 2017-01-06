Unopposed School Board Races in Merrill, Tomahawk this Spring

The candidates for spring offices continue to come in, and local school board races will be unopposed.

The deadline for those candidates to submit their nominations papers and signatures was on Tuesday. Yesterday we told you about the lone competitive city council race in the City of Tomahawk.

We now heard from the school district where the three incumbents are running unopposed in their races. Those candidates include current board president Cathy Meyer, along with Kay Kissenger-Wolf and Curt Powell.

The current board is expected to make a decision next week on whether the district will go to referendum this spring.

We also heard from the Merrill School District. After some resignations over the past year, there are actually 3 full terms, along with two partial terms. There are 5 candidates seeking those 5 seats, including Kevin Blake, Maria Volpe, Eric Geiss, Paul Proulx, and Jon Smith.

The primaries for the Spring election are next month, with the general election April 4.