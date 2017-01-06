Winter Months Mean Slow Period for Blood Donations

Health officials are hoping that the holiday giving spirit carries over to the new year, as they face a blood shortage.

The winter months can often be a slow time for blood drives. Contributors deal with hectic holiday schedules and often times poor weather conditions, both of which can impact donations.

In fact, in a call for additional donations this week, the Red Cross says they received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December. That included nearly 100 drives being canceled due to winter weather last month.

Red Cross communications director Nick Gehrig noted that blood and platelet donations are being distributed faster than they are coming in. He summed it up by saying that in an hour, you can save someone’s life and have a profound impact on another human being.

And the Red Cross had a blood drive earlier this week, right here in Tomahawk.

If you missed that opportunity, another organization Community Blood Services will be holding another Tomahawk Community Blood Drive at Sacred Heart Hospital today from 11 to 2:30.