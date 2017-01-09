Prison Time for Tripoli Man who Caused April Stand-Off

A Tripoli man was sentenced to three years of prison following a several hour standoff at his residence last spring.

Back in September, 60 year old Kenneth Welsh pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated. He was sentenced Friday afternoon in Oneida County Court.



Welsh was arrested in late April after a several hour standoff at his Tripoli home. Officers were initially responded to a domestic call in which Welsh was shot in the arm. He allegedly threatened to blow the home up.

According to online court records, in addition to the three years of initial confinement, Welsh also received two years of extended supervision. He has remained jailed since the time of his arrest and was credited with 262 days of time served.