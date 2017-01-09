Fatal Crash Near Three Lakes Saturday

One person has died in a single vehicle accident over the weekend in Oneida County.

A patrolling deputy came across a vehicle in the ditch off of Highway 45 near Three Lakes. That was at approximately 7:30 Saturday evening.

Life saving efforts were unsuccessful. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The victim was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Highway 45 was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the driver to leave the roadway. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.