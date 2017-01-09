Five Tomahawk HS Vocalists Invited to Sing in Dorian Vocal Festival

Five Tomahawk High School vocalists have been invited to sing in the largest high school select vocal festival in the country.

Next weekend, seniors Emma Kummerfeldt, Kirstyn Gullo, Emily Steindl and Logan Tracey, along with junior Allison Meinheit will travel to Decorah, Iowa.

According to instructor Corey Colburn, the Hatchet five will join more than 1,000 other students to rehearse and perform at Luther College. The final performance will be available to stream next Monday.

We’ll have more on that event and those students next week.