Gov. Walker Seeking Candidates for Langlade Cty Sheriff Vacancy

The Governor is formally seeking interested parties to fill the vacant Langlade County Sheriff position.

Sheriff William Greening unexpectedly announced his resignation last month, with two years remaining on his term. Greening wrapped up his duties last week. Chief Deputy John Schunke has taken over the position in an interim role.

According to the Governor Walker’s announcement, he’ll accept application materials through January 25. No time line on a decision after that date was provided.

The appointed Sheriff would complete the term through January 7 of 2019.