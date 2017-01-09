Lincoln County Sheriff Report

A 52 year old Merrill man was arrested Friday morning on criminal trespass charges in the Town of Merrill. The resident told deputies the man had entered her home without permission. He had previously been warned by deputies to stay away from the home. The man was brought to the jail where he remains awaiting a bond hearing today.

A 24 year old Tomahawk man was taken into custody Friday evening following a traffic stop. A patrol deputy observed the vehicle cross the center line several times. The driver was asked to perform a field sobriety test. As a result, the driver was arrested for a 1st offense of operating while intoxicated.

Most snowmobile trails are open in Lincoln County now. This week deputies were contacted by a property owner reporting a sled driving through her property at a high rate of speed. Deputies say that leaving trails and illegal exhaust are their two biggest complaints during the snowmobile season.

Cold weather kept deputies busy the last several days, as they checked on 20 stalled motorists. They remind drivers to have cold weather gear and a charged cell phone when driving in the winter.

The number of car deer crashes remains low, with 5 being reported.