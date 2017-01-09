Lincoln County Woman Loses $1,300 in Ebay Scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to mindful of their online activities after a woman lost more than $1,300 in a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman became interested in a motor home on Craigslist which linked to an Ebay auction. She told deputies she won the auction, and the seller required a $3,000 down payment made with pre-paid Ebay cards. The woman made that payment, and the scammer immediately requested an additional payment.

The woman realized the scam, but was only able to recoup a portion of the money, losing approximately $1,300.

The Sheriff’s Office once again reminds residents that requests requiring either pre-paid, gift, or green dot cards are most likely scammers.