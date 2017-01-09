Our Sister’s House Looks to Successful Second Year

The Tomahawk temporary housing shelter looks to continue their efforts in 2017, after a successful first year.

Our Sister’s House actually opened in October of 2015. According to an outreach letter from director Tina Elvins, Our Sister’s House provided 42 residents with temporary housing in their first year. She says 71% found a safe living environment to transition into, while 85% were successful in a job hunt.

While their services provide more than just a bed, capacity is measured in bed nights. Those 42 individuals were provided with 1,817 bed nights.

A bed night at Our Sister’s House is estimated to cost around $40 per night. The latest outreach is asking sponsor to cover the cost of one or two bed nights each month or quarter.