Update: Victim Identified in Fatal Oneida County Crash

Officials have released additional details in a fatal crash in Oneida County this past weekend.

That crash happened on Highway 45 in the Township of Stella, near Three Lakes. A patrolling deputy came across the crash Saturday night at just after 7pm.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the victim as 60 year old Mark Mohr of Rhinelander. They say that Mohr was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Mohr was traveling north on Highway 45 when he crossed into the southbound lane before leaving the roadway. The vehicle then rolled and coming to rest in the tree line.

Highway 45 was closed for 2 and half hours. The crash remains under investigation.

