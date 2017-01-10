Live Sustainable, Lincoln County Explores ‘Gardening as Therapy’

The ground is frozen solid and snow is falling, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start to think about gardening.

Live Sustainable, Lincoln County and the UW-Extension are partnering this evening to do just that, with their Gardening as Therapy Web Conference. Using horticulture as a therapeutic outlet is a unique and growing trend. In the workshop announcement, they noted several studies have highlighted the mental and physical benefits of gardening.

Those local groups do have some first hand knowledge, as they partnered with the Health Department to start a pilot program at Pine Crest Nursing Home this past year. The inaugural group had 12 participating residents, and organizers hope to continue and grow that program.

Back to tonight’s event, they’ll welcome Mike Maddox, a UW Gardner Volunteer Program Manager. He’ll discuss how to use gardening techniques while working with the elderly in a health care setting. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:00 pm at the service center.