Oneida County Man Reaches Plea, Sentenced in Huffing Crash

A Harshaw man who police say was huffing prior to an accident last winter has reached a plea deal.

Investigators said that 32 year old Michael Truby was behind the wheel when his vehicle crashed on Highway 17 in Rhinelander last December. There were 3 occupants in the vehicle including an infant. Officials determined that Truby had inhaled a computer cleaning product prior to driving.

At the plea hearing, Truby agreed to a reduced charge of operating while under the influence causing injury and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance. A third charge of reckless driving causing injury was dismissed.

A sentencing hearing immediately followed. According to court records, Truby received 30 days of jail with Huber privileges and two years probation. He’ll also lose his driving privileges for 7 months.