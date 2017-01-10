Rhinelander Student Wins Statewide Outdoor Poetry Contest

A Rhinelander Middle School student won a statewide writing competition and her work will now be submitted to a national competition as well.

Bella Newlin is a seventh grade student at James Williams Middle School. According to the district, she placed 1st in the poetry division of Wisconsin Outdoor News annual youth writing contest.

The contest received entries from all over the state of Wisconsin including entries selected from the 7th grade science classes at James Williams Middle School. The writing contest asked students to put their outdoor experiences on paper to share with readers of the Wisconsin Outdoor News magazine in either prose or poetry form.

Wisconsin Outdoor News will now enter Bella’s poem in the 2016 Norm Strung Youth Writing Competition. Bella will have a chance to win additional cash prizes.