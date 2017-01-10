Tomahawk Police Report

Officers are investigating the alleged theft of a cell phone, prescription medications, and cash. The victim was able to provide a suspect, and officers are following up with that individual.



Officers were called to a Pine Ridge Lane residence for a fight Saturday morning. After speaking with the parties involved, a 22 year old male was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct and a probation hold. He was cleared at an area hospital and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to an establishment for an physical altercation. None of the parties involved wanted to pursue charges. The individuals agreed to leave for the night.

A two vehicle crash was reported Sunday morning on North 4th Street, no injuries were reported.

A man was cited after a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. The officer learned the driver had a revoked license and was cited as a result. The driver was on probation as well, however his officer decided not to place a hold on the man.