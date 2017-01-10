Tomahawk School Board to Discuss Finalizing Referendum Question for April

A decision on whether the Tomahawk School District will go to referendum this spring, is likely to come this evening.

The district board of education has been discussing a referendum for the better part of four years now. The talks have ebbed and flowed over that time, but discussions have really picked up in the past year or so.

Several votes in recent months have indicated the direction of the board including last fall when the board approved formally preparing a referendum question for the April ballot. That question will be up for discussion and a vote this evening. To appear on the April ballot, the board must approve the question by January 21.

The agenda description of the question matches previous discussions with a 4 year, non-recurring referendum for $3 million dollars.

Should Tomahawk go to referendum they would join a growing list here in the Northwoods turning to referendum due to reduced state funding. In the past year, Northland Pines, Rhinelander, Antigo, Mosinee and Medford have all had referendum questions appear on the ballot.

