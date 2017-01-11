Giant Snowman to Return to Minocqua Chamber Later this Month

All the recent snowfall will certainly help when a temporary northwoods landmark returns later this month.

Yesterday, the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce announced that Snowmy Kromer will be returning at the end of January. For those not familiar, that’s the 30 foot tall snowman built out in front of the Minocqua Chamber. It’s named after the classic winter hat with roots in Wisconsin, now based out of Ironwood, Michigan.

After it was built last year, photos of the sculpture went viral on social media.

Executive Director Krystal Westphal says they are planning to build the giant snowman, planning for January 24 and 25. On the afternoon of the 25th, they plan to top the Snowman with his giant Stormy Kromer style cap.