Initial Appearance for Burglary Suspect in Oneida County

A Lac du Flambeau man is expected to make his initial appearance in Oneida County Court as a result of a series of break-ins last winter.

Robert Smith was one of two men arrested last January for a string of home burglaries along Highway 70. Because the alleged incidents occurred in two jurisdictions, Smith was also charged in Vilas County. Over the summer, he pleaded to five counts of burglary, receiving 4 years in prison as a result.

In Oneida County, he is facing 47 charges including multiple counts of buglary, criminal damage to property, theft and trespassing.

According to the court calendar, today’s appearance is scheduled for 2pm before judge Michael Bloom.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the other man allegedly involved, Joseph Mitchell, but no court dates have been set.