Local Snowmobile Clubs Dealing with People Striking Markers

11 Jan News

Local snowmobile clubs are working with law enforcement after a string of incidents involving people running over snowmobile trail markers.

According to a spokesman for the Knight Owls Club, here in the Tomahawk area, the incidents have been occurring on Lake Alice and the surrounding areas. He noted that this can create a major safety issue. In addition, it also takes time away from the club volunteers who have to go out and replace the signs.

The clubs said they have been in talks with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. They said their rec. deputy will be watching and citing any violators.