Rep. Felzkowski Pleased with Walker ‘State of the State’

Representative Mary Felzkowski (Czaja), was pleased with the Governor’s State of the State address.

Governor Walker addressed Wisconsin for the seventh time now as head of the Badger state. Felzkowski said she was happy to hear the Governor’s positive and optimistic message and looks forward to working on the priorities he outlined.

Of course that included the two most divisive issues within the state’s Republican party, education and transportation funding.

Felzkowski says she was encouraged by Governor Walker’s support for prioritizing financial aid for public schools. She also noted that support for local roads is critical for the state’s economy.

Felzkowski is entering her 3rd term in Madison. Among her committee assignments is a return seat on the joint finance committee.