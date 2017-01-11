Sen. Tiffany Praises Wolf Legislation in Congress

State Senator Tom Tiffany is anticipating the possibility of a fall wolf hunt with the introduction of a de-listing bill in the US House.

Representative Sean Duffy introduced the legislation to de-list the gray wolf in the Great Lakes states yesterday. Shortly after the bill was announced, State Senator Tiffany and Assemblyman Adam Jarchow released a joint statement praising the legislation.

Tiffany said, “delisting the gray wolf is a bipartisan issue.” He urged congress to pass the bill as soon as possible.

The two men closed by calling on Governor Walker to “take the necessary steps to prepare state agencies for the implementation of a fall wolf hunt.”

Of course, Wisconsin recently had three wolf hunting seasons, which came to an end in 2014 after a court overturned the legislation.