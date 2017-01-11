Snow Causes Issues for Drivers, School Districts

Snow blanketed the northwoods yesterday, causing issues on area roadways and school delays and cancellations.

Drivers had to deal with our largest single snow totals of the season. Snow totals across the area ranged from 6-10 inches.

We received numerous reports of vehicle slide-offs beginning in the early afternoon and continuing into the evening. That includes a school bus that entered the ditch on County CC. There were also reports of vehicles becoming stuck in roadways. Fortunately at this time, we have not received any reports of injuries.

Numerous school districts closed early yesterday, several with delays to start the day on Wednesday. Tomahawk was among several schools that canceled classes altogether today.

Heavy snow can often cause issues to the power grid as well. However Wisconsin Public Service only showed a handful of outages to the far north.

Hopefully you got much of yesterday’s snow taken care of because there is more in the forecast for today. Tony Schumacher calling for another 1-3 inches.