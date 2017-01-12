Nicolet Participating in Expanded Student Loan Counseling Program

In an effort to help students better understand and manage college debt, Nicolet College is participating in an experimental program that includes more frequent loan counseling.

The program is proposed by the US Department of Education and includes 51 post secondary institutions from across the country. Nicolet was the lone Wisconsin school picked to participate.

Currently student borrowers are only required to complete a single loan counseling session. In this experiment a select group of students will have to complete additional proactive counseling requirements to receive the loans.

Nicolet Financial Aid Director Jill Price says the goal is to see if the additional counseling helps reduce borrowing and debt. She says some students don’t realize how much they are borrowing over the years, and it can be a shock to see how much they owe.

The Department of Education expects to continue the experiment for several years, collecting data and conducting a rigorous evaluation.