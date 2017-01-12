Referendum Question on Agenda for Rescheduled Tomahawk School Board Meeting

With a deadline approaching next week, the Tomahawk School Board will meet this evening with their potential referendum on the agenda.

The board was set to meet on Tuesday for their regular meeting when the heavy snows forced the meeting to be postponed. The main agenda topic was to formally approve a referendum question.

The proposal appearing on the agenda is a 4 year, 3 million dollar non-recurring referendum.

Law requires the question be approved and finalized by next week’s deadline in order to appear on the April ballot. As a result, the board will meet for the postponed meeting this evening.