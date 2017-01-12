Skanawan Non-Metallic Mine Applicants Request Permit Request Removed from Agenda

Another round of talks about a non-metallic mine in the town of Skanawan could end before they begin.

The conditional use permit has been under discussion for more than a year now. Daigle’s Oak Hill LLC and County Materials proposed the 45 acre non-metallic mine off of County S in Skanawan. Many neighboring property owners opposed the permit citing safety, traffic, and property values. It lead to numerous lengthy and well-attended meetings at the town level.

The Lincoln County Land Services Committee was expected to take up the topic at their meeting today.

However, in a letter submitted to the Lincoln County Zoning Department earlier this week, the two co-applicants requested the item be removed from today’s agenda. The letter went on to “withdraw and terminate our permit application for any further consideration by Lincoln County.”