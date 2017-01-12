Tomahawk Anti-bullying Group Hosting Speaker at End of Month

A local group formed to battle bullying will welcome a national speaker later this month.

Last year, Tomahawk ABC (anti-bullying committee) was formed. It includes representatives from the school district, police department, churches, Kinship and other community members.

Coming up at the end of the month, the organization has arranged for author and speaker Bob Lenz to come to Tomahawk. His assembly programs are described as “offering heart, humor, and hope.”

His bio includes visits to all 50 states and countries across the world, speaking to more than 5 million people over the course of his journeys.

Tomahawk ABC plans to bring in Lenz for a pair of assemblies at the end of the month. The first will be for 5th to 8th grade students during the school day. That will be followed by a community event in the evening. Both are scheduled for Wednesday, January 25.