Tomahawk City Meeting Recap

The city of Tomahawk held their January monthly meetings last evening with a relatively light agenda.

The Board of Public Works met with a pair of snow related public comments leading off the meeting. One regarded a snow fence placement near her property. The other was a request a public service announcement to remind residents of their responsibility to clear the snow away from fire hydrants.

The board discussed planning for a storm water study, including a proposal from MSA. The board has dealt with several drainage issues in various parts of the city. They hope the study will isolate those problems and bring potential solutions. With concerns of funding and the bid process, the board did not make a formal decision at this meeting. The item will be discussed at further board meetings as well as the Finance Committee. They did note that there is the possibility of grant opportunities to defray the cost.

The only other discussion was the “do not enter” signs near the Dollar General exit on to North 4th Street. The orientation of the sign made it appear as though the sign applied to through traffic on N. 4th St. To remedy the issue, the signs will be replaced with “driveway exit only” signs.

Health and Safety approved the Saturday Tomahawk Farm and Flea Market application for the upcoming summer. They hope to begin in May, weather permitting. The Committee also briefly discussed the 2016 celebrations budget which encompasses police and public works coverage for city events such as Powwow Days and the Fall Ride. In a bit of good news, the balance came in approximately $4,000 under budget.

The Finance Committee approved their annual TIF Service Agreement. They will continue with MSA Professional Services.

Lastly it was a quick Council meeting. Alan Leitz was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Water and Sewer Utility Commission. The council unanimously approved operator licenses, the Farm and Flea Market permit and the TIF agreement with minimal discussion.