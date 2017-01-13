AMVETS/NCO Club Nokomis Jamboree

The Lake Nokomis Highway N boat landing will be buzzing tomorrow as its time once again for the annual AMVETS and NCO Club Ice Fishing Tournament.

This is now the ninth year for the ice fishing jamboree with proceeds going towards military and veteran organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Program.

Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish in several categories including: Northern, Crappie, Walleye, Blue Gill and Perch, as well as various other raffles throughout the day. They will once again be offering fishing with veterans as well.

Registration takes place at the Highway N boat landing on Nokomis, with fishing starting at 8:00 AM and ends at 2:00 PM.