Sentencing Hearing for Tomahawk Man Found Guilty of Solicitation

A Tomahawk man who reached a plea deal on child solicitation charges is expected to be sentenced today.

At a court hearing back in September, Josh Dewitt pleaded guilty to single counts of child pornography and soliciting a child for prostitution. In exchange, two other charges were dismissed but will be read in during today’s sentencing.

The 29 year old was arrested back in May following a joint investigation in Rusk County and here in Tomahawk.

According to court records, that hearing is scheduled to begin at 9am before Judge Jay Tlusty.