Tomahawk Board Supports Legislation Allowing Schools to Set Start Date

The Tomahawk School Board, last night, supported potential legislation in Madison that would return control of school start dates to local districts.

Currently, the state sets a restriction on how early a school year can start. District administrator Terry Reynolds explained to the board that some lawmakers are considering a bill that would remove that state starting point.

Former superintendent and current board member Curt Powell then discussed the explanation behind the original idea. He said the tourism industry wanted students available to work through the labor day weekend. Included in his colorful description was calling the idea “ludicrous.”

Supporting the resolution wouldn’t necessarily change the start date in Tomahawk, it simply encourages the legislature to give schools that choice.