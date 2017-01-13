Tomahawk City Employees Receive First Aid, AED, CPR Certification

City of Tomahawk employees across several departments will be more prepared in the event of a medical emergency.

At this week’s Health and Safety Committee meeting, Police Chief Al Elvins noted that First Aid and CPR/AED training were priorities in December. As a result, all Police Department employees (sworn and civilian), two thirds of the clerk’s office and half the Public Works Department were certified.

The certification opportunities came as part of a fundraising effort that allowed the city to obtain 10 AED units back in November to place in city buildings and vehicles.

Elvins noted in his written report that early intervention is often the difference between life and death. He learned that early treatment for a heart condition can increase the out of hospital survival rate by more than 30 percent.

He remains in contact with the instructor in order to consider providing certification opportunities for all city employees in the future.