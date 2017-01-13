Tomahawk School Board Sends Referendum to April Ballot

While coming a few days later than originally planned, the Tomahawk School Board voted, at their rescheduled meeting last night, to proceed with a referendum this spring.

The action came in a pair of connected resolutions. The board is asking voters to support a 4 year, 3 million dollar non-recurring referendum.

There was minimal discussion as much of the leg work had been completed in the months leading up to last night’s decision. The board was also wary of making any changes to the legally prepared question to ensure it met the standards.

As a result, the request will be submitted to the Department of Public Instruction in order to go to the voters on the April ballot with the regular general election.

Tomahawk joins a growing list of Northwoods schools turning to referendums after cuts of state aid. Voters in Rhinelander and Northland Pines have each approved referendums in recent years.