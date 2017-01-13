Close

Vintage Derby Kicks Off Snowmobile Week in Eagle River

13 Jan News

 

For the next ten days or so, the northwoods will become the snowmobile capital of the world.

Snowmobile riders and enthusiasts will converge in Eagle River for a weeks worth of riding and competition.

Of course, the Derby World Championships are coming up next weekend. But first those older sleds get a chance to shine the next few days.

While the World Championships previously had a spot set aside for vintage class races, they received their own weekend in 2002.

Now the vintage racing circuit has a following of its own for those seeking the “good old days” of snowmobile racing. The derby track will be hosting their Vintage Derby all weekend long.